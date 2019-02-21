Osaka loathes the limelight

DUBAI • A tearful Naomi Osaka pinned the blame for her first loss since becoming world No. 1 on the media glare that followed her shock split with coach Sascha Bajin last week.

Playing her first match since winning the Australian Open to usurp Romanian Simona Halep at the summit, the Japanese capitulated 6-3, 6-3 against France's Kristina Mladenovic in her opening match at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old won fewer than half of her first-serve points, making 25 unforced errors and revealed in her post-match interview the upset was "the result of that (parting of ways)".

She said: "I'm pretty sure as time goes on, you guys will stop talking about it.

"For now, it's like the biggest tennis news, I guess.

"See, it's a little bit hard because I feel like people are staring at me, and not in a good way."

The hard-hitting Osaka has become one of the sport's most bankable players since winning at Flushing Meadows before following up with her second Major victory at Rod Laver Arena under Bajin's tutelage, but has always spoken of feeling uncomfortable in the spotlight.

Wiping away tears, she spoke of the challenge of adjusting to her new celebrity status, adding: "I don't think I necessarily understand what position I'm in, in a way.

"And because last year, I wasn't even anywhere close to this ranking and people didn't pay attention to me, and that's something that I'm comfortable with.

"I don't know why I'm crying. I don't know why this is happening. I don't really like the attention, so yeah, it's been a little tough."

Yesterday, Osaka's conqueror Mladenovic was beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the last 16.

But, former title holders Petra Kvitova and Halep battled through the brisk desert winds to advance into the quarter-finals.

Second seed Kvitova outlasted American qualifier Jennifer Brady 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, while crowd favourite and third seed Halep, supported by scores of chanting fans, beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-3, 7-5, breaking her seven times from 10 chances.

Kvitova, who won the event in 2013, admitted that she "wasn't really that prepared for this tournament".

The Czech said: "When I came here, I didn't really have many days of practice, to be honest. I had something different to do in my life.

"But I'm happy I was able to get two wins. It's great when you're not playing your best and you still find a way to win."

REUTERS