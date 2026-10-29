Straitstimes.com header logo

Osaka knocked out in Tokyo by teenager Pohankova in second round

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TOKYO, Oct 29 - Former world number one Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Slovakian teenager Mia Pohankova in the Pan Pacific Open second round on Thursday.

• Wildcard Pohankova, who turned 18 this month, advanced to the quarter-finals after upsetting the Japanese former champion and seventh seed in front of Osaka's home fans

• "I am really proud of myself," Pohankova said. "It is the first time I have played against such a hard player and I feel really, really good"

• Osaka, 29, had opened her campaign with a straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini but could not build on that performance as her 2026 season came to an end

• The defeat capped a mixed season for the four-times Grand Slam champion, who has struggled for consistency and last week said she had contemplated retirement and often wondered how long she would continue playing

• Pohankova faces American Alycia Parks in the last eight REUTERS

See more on

Grand Slam

Naomi Osaka

Parks/Nature reserves

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.