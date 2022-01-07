Osaka 'keeps getting better' as she eases into q-finals

MELBOURNE • Naomi Osaka has warned her rivals she will keep getting better, as she cruised into the quarter-finals of the Melbourne Summer Set tournament with a 58-minute demolition of Belgium's Maryna Zanevska yesterday.

The top-seeded Japanese broke her opponent twice in the first set and thrice in the second as she won 6-1, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena to continue her preparations for the Australian Open, where she is the defending champion.

The 24-year-old, playing her first tournament since the US Open in September, was strong in every department as she booked a quarter-final clash with German veteran Andrea Petkovic.

After defeating Frenchwoman Alize Cornet in three sets in the first round at Melbourne, Osaka said she aimed to enjoy herself on her return to the court.

She appeared to be in high spirits against the 82nd-ranked Belgian, who has spent most of her career playing on the secondary ITF tour.

"I did get a lot of nerves out in the first match (against Cornet), and I was nervous again today, but just because I've never played her before, so it was a bit unfamiliar," said world No. 13 Osaka.

"I thought that I learnt a lot from my match on Tuesday, so I'm really glad that I was able to apply it, and I am the type who gets better with each match. I'm really happy with how that went today."

The four-time Grand Slam champion - of which two are Australian Open wins - pulled out of all tennis events after losing in the third round of the US Open last year.

She had earlier withdrawn from the French Open and Wimbledon, citing mental health issues.

Osaka did play in the Tokyo Olympics in front of her home crowd, but suffered a shock third-round defeat by Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

She showed no signs of rust yesterday as she raced through the first set in only 28 minutes and took just two minutes longer to win the second.

Second seed Simona Halep was also untroubled in her second-round match, beating fellow Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-1 to book a quarter-final against Viktorija Golubic.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek also showcased her Australian Open credentials with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Adelaide International.

The Pole, who won the 2020 French Open as a 19-year-old, took just 74 minutes to dispose of the Canadian and set up a quarter-final clash against former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

