Osaka is 'more grateful' this year for reaching last 8

MIAMI • Naomi Osaka will face American Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals of the Miami Open (this morning, Singapore time) after the Japanese star beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 on Monday.

The 24-year-old has responded strongly in Florida, advancing to the quarter-finals since leaving Indian Wells in tears earlier this month after being heckled by a fan. The four-time Grand Slam champion, who received a walkover in the previous round, is yet to drop a set and remains one of the favourites to land the title.

"I am definitely happy," she said.

"It's really funny for me because last year I made it to the (Miami) quarters too but it was after I won the Australian Open and I wasn't that grateful, I kind of expected to win. But I'm in the same position this year and I feel more grateful, this is really like one of the funnest times of my life."

Osaka, who recently revealed she has benefited from therapy to address her mental health issues, added: "Maybe it (the problem) was trying to return to No. 1 or other things which aren't that important but at the time was so heavy in my head. I am just happy to be healthy."

Ninth seed Collins, who reached the semi-finals in Miami in 2018, beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4.

Newly minted world No. 1 Iga Swiatek also advanced on Monday, sweeping aside the 14th-seeded Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 and will next face Czech Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals.

The second-seeded Swiatek, who took over the top ranking on Friday in the wake of the shock retirement of Ashleigh Barty, is now on a 14-match unbeaten streak.

She won the WTA 1000 event in Doha and then took victory at Indian Wells. She is bidding to become only the fourth woman to win Indian Wells and Miami in the same season after Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

The Pole believes she is more complete now than when she triumphed in the 2020 French Open for her maiden Grand Slam win.

"Right now I feel more prepared and I feel like I'm in a better place," said the 20-year-old. "So there is more excitement and actually positive thoughts and emotions.

"Because after Roland Garros, it was really a mess... I have since been doing well like cutting off the expectations from the outside."

Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova's impressive run came to an end in the last 16. The 16-year-old - the youngest player to reach the fourth round since 2004 - was eliminated 6-2, 6-3 by Paula Badosa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

