Osaka enjoys time being 'a homebody'

TOKYO • Following a whirlwind few years, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka can be forgiven for taking time to reset and relax as the sporting world goes on an indefinite pause due to the coronavirus crisis.

The two-time Grand Slam winner, who also became the first Japanese player to reach the world No. 1 ranking, had been preparing for another action-packed summer including her Olympics debut on home soil at Tokyo 2020.

Instead, with the Games postponed until next year, the 22-year-old finds herself in quarantine at her home in Los Angeles where she is making the most of her new-found downtime.

"I know that the quarantine initiatives are so important so I am using this time to really be a homebody, something a tennis player on tour can never be," she said via e-mail.

"I've been playing tennis almost every day for as long as I can remember, so it has been an opportunity to take stock and reset. I have been cooking a lot, working out to stay fit, reading and keeping in touch with my sister and family."

Although unable to get on the court with her coach Wim Fissette, Osaka has been finding novel ways to stay fit.

"I haven't been able to play tennis. However, I have been speaking to my coach and fitness trainer daily and finding ways to keep my body fit and ready for when the tour resumes," she said. "It's a new normal but I am adjusting."

She has also kept her competitive juices flowing by preparing for tomorrow's Mario Tennis Aces tournament, in which she will compete with real-life rivals Serena and Venus Williams and compatriot Kei Nishikori in the virtual competition.

Osaka admits she is a bit of a gamer and fancies her chances alongside doubles partner, model Hailey Bieber.

"My sister and I played a lot growing up and yes, I still play and even more so now during the quarantine. I can say yes, I am a gamer," she said.

"I had actually started playing much less in recent months as I was getting into new hobbies, like fashion, photography and spending more time outdoors with friends… But since quarantine I'm back into my old habits."

While tomorrow's virtual tournament - which will be streamed live on Facebook - will be fun, Osaka is itching to get back on the court and preparing for the rearranged Olympics Games next year.

Born to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, she was set to be the face of Tokyo 2020 and starred in the video to launch the official motto for the Games.

But she also understands that the postponement was necessary.

"Like most athletes that had been training, I was disappointed at first. But, when you realise the postponement is for the better of the entire world, you know the game can wait. We will come together in 2021 and be ready," she said.

"I actually have a lot of sympathy for athletes, like track athletes, who work for four years and plan to peak at that exact time… Now their schedule is probably in turmoil.

"But of course it is the right decision, which has my full backing. I'm really hopeful that the Olympics will now be a massive celebration for the world at the other end of this pandemic."

REUTERS