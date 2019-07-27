Osaka dreams of being an Olympic champion

BEIJING • Two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is targeting a gold medal on home soil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old, who won last year's US Open and the Australian Open this season, said that it has always been her dream to stand on the highest step of the podium.

"It would mean a lot if I was able to achieve that because you dream of such moments," the Japanese said in an interview with the International Tennis Federation.

"When you are a kid, you don't dream of silver or bronze even though it is an incredible achievement. Every athlete wants gold.

"Winning gold would be the biggest thing I would have achieved in my career. I contest Grand Slams every year but an Olympic Games is only once every four years, so there are not many opportunities to become an Olympic champion."

She became the first Japanese to win a Slam singles title last year and the first Asian world No. 1 after her triumph in Melbourne at the beginning of this year.

She made her debut for Japan in 2017 in the Fed Cup and helped earn the chance to get promoted to World Group II in the 2018 edition with a stellar 5-1 record for Japan.

"Representing Japan at an Olympic Games and winning gold for Japan would mean so much," said Osaka.

"Winning gold in Tokyo is something that I have dreamt about."

Since tennis was reintroduced to the Olympics in 1988, Kei Nishikori was the only Japanese to win a medal - bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Games three years ago.

The nation's last triumph before 2016 was in 1920. Ichiya Kumagai won silver in the singles and then paired up with Seiichiro Kashio to win another silver in the doubles in Antwerp, Belgium.

"The Olympics in Tokyo has been something I have been dreaming about for a long time," Nishikori said of the July 24-Aug 9 Games.

"Now that it is only one year away, I am getting more excited."

XINHUA