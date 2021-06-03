Osaka crisis a case of media 'voyeurism', claims expert

PARIS • Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, after revealing her battle with depression and anxiety, has cast a harsh light on the mental health of the sport's stars with one expert even accusing the media of "voyeurism".

The world No. 2 and four-time Grand Slam winner has said she will now take a break from tennis, putting her participation at Wimbledon and her home Tokyo Games at risk.

After the Japanese was fined US$15,000 (S$19,800) and threatened with disqualification from Roland Garros due to her refusal to honour mandatory media commitments, the 23-year-old pulled out of the clay-court Slam on Monday.

Peter Terry, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern Queensland, wrote on theconversation.com that he is not fan of traditional post-match news conferences.

"There's a sense of voyeurism around how it presently works," he said. "Perhaps some want to see athletes crumble and break down into tears, having put them on a pedestal.

"Osaka is a young, introverted, anxious person. We should by now understand that sports stars are not superhuman, that they have the same doubts and mental health issues as everyone else."

Terry, who worked with the WTA Tour for over a decade, sat on a commission which drew up guidelines to help players avoid burnout and deal with pressure when in their mid-teens.

One of the outcomes was ruling how many tournaments a player could enter before a certain age.

According to Osaka, her mental health struggles began in 2018 when the then 20-year-old won her first Slam at the US Open. Former world No. 1 and 23-time Slam singles champion Serena Williams believes all players should have access to counselling.

"That's so important to have a sounding board, whether it's someone at the WTA or it's someone in your life," said the American, 39.

Terry insisted Osaka is right to avoid the spotlight when she is suffering from depression. Key is a family support group and, if needed, professional help. He said: "The media don't meet those criteria. So trying to deal with serious mental health issues in the glare of publicity is next to impossible.

"There are considerable forces pushing her towards even greater levels of anxiety. Could you imagine the level of expectations on her at the Tokyo Olympics?"

Osaka's shock decision has continued to draw support from the sport's leading figures and beyond. Speaking after his first-round 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday, men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said she was "brave and very bold".

Judy Murray, mother of British three-time Slam winner Andy, yesterday also backed the Japanese, who wants to sit down with the Tour and make the post-match news conference a better experience for players when she is ready to return.

On Osaka, Judy said she understood where she was coming from as tennis players face extremely high demands from the media, which could become an "underestimated source of stress".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS