Osaka and Djokovic advance easily

TOKYO • Home favourite Naomi Osaka raced into the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament yesterday, as world No. 1 Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of an unprecedented "Golden Slam".

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka powered past Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour, playing her second match in as many days after taking a two-month break from the sport over mental health issues.

"Honestly, I feel like I was a bit more nervous before the match," said the world No. 2. "I felt a lot of butterflies, but I think as I started playing and feeling more comfortable, I knew that no matter what, it would be a great match."

The Japanese second seed is the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw following the shock first-round exit of world No. 1 and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia on Sunday.

Osaka's bid to become her country's first tennis gold medallist was further boosted after Belarusian third seed Aryna Sabalenka was beaten by Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) in the second round yesterday.

"It definitely would mean a lot for me to win gold here, but I know it's a process," said the 23-year-old, who plays 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic today.

"I know that these are the best players in the world and I honestly haven't played in a while, so I'm trying to take it one match at a time. But all in all, I'm just really happy to be here."

In the men's draw, Djokovic, the overwhelming favourite in an event missing half the top 10, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, swatted aside Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3 to set up a last-16 clash with Spain's Alejandro Davidovich.

The Serb, a bronze medallist at the 2008 Games, aims to emulate Steffi Graf's 1988 feat of winning the "Golden Slam", after already snapping up the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. No male tennis player has done so but Djokovic is nearly there with next month's US Open the final Major of the year.

