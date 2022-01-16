Osaka among rivals out to spoil Barty's home party

MELBOURNE • Ashleigh Barty is in prime position to end the lengthy wait for a home winner at this year's Australian Open, but defending champion Naomi Osaka and many others will be out to spoil the world No. 1's party.

No Australian has won the Melbourne Park Grand Slam since Chris O'Neil in 1978 and Barty will be desperate to add the hard-court title to her 2019 French Open win on clay and last year's Wimbledon success on grass.

The first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to become world No. 1, Barty is pleased with her preparation as she fired a warning to her rivals after winning last week's Adelaide International - the 14th WTA title of her career.

"I feel good leading up to an Australian Open like I have every year," said the 25-year-old, who was dumped out of the third round of the US Open in September and did not play the rest of the year, returning home to Australia because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I feel like I'm ready. Each and every match I learn. Every experience I learn from, whether it's good, bad or indifferent. You do the right things and try and give yourself the best chance, that's all. I just have to hope that everyone understands that I'm giving it my best crack."

Barty, whose best performance in Melbourne was reaching the semi-finals in 2020, will open her campaign against Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko. She is the bookmakers' favourite to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup when the Slam starts tomorrow.

"I think she's got a huge chance to win here," ESPN analyst and former world No. 3 Pam Shriver said.

"She's playing the best tennis and I love the way she's serving."

The field, however, is stacked with Grand Slam champions.

Other than Osaka, who won all her four Slams on hard courts, there are several other Major winners including the latest, US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Osaka has won two of her Slams at Melbourne Park and she is a potential opponent for Barty in the fourth round. The 24-year-old, who took a break after the US Open due to mental health issues, appeared in good form in a tune-up WTA event in Melbourne last week before pulling out with an abdominal injury.

The Japanese, however, allayed fears about her fitness yesterday.

She said: "I heal quite fast. I'm as good as I can be in this current moment. But athletes, we have niggles all the time."

Brad Gilbert, a former world No. 4 and coach to Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick among others, believes that Osaka has an edge over Barty as she "obviously prefers hard courts tenfold".

This year's Australian Open will be the first since 1997 that will not feature either of the Williams sisters. Serena is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while older sister Venus also withdrew.

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu and last year's finalist Jennifer Brady have also pulled out with injuries.

But a depth of talent still remains in the women's competition.

Belinda Bencic will want to add Major success to her Tokyo Olympic gold while two-time Slam winner and WTA Finals champion Garbine Muguruza will hope to continue her momentum.

It also remains to be seen if world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka can regain her form. The Belarusian is known for her power-packed game but has failed to find her mark in her Australian Open preparations - falling in her first match in both run-up events.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE