Open to get maiden champ

MELBOURNE • The two most rampant women's singles players over the past two weeks will clash in the showpiece final tomorrow.

At stake will be a maiden Australian Open title for either Danielle Collins or Ashleigh Barty.

American Collins yesterday swatted aside Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena to reach her first Grand Slam championship match.

The 27th seed has dropped just two sets en route to the Melbourne Park finale, but her opponent has been even more ruthless.

Top-ranked Barty is the first Australian woman to make her home Slam decider since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and has shown no nerves in her bid to become the first local female winner since Chris O'Neil 44 years ago.

The 25-year-old has obliterated everyone she has faced, dropping serve once in six matches and has yet to play a third set here.

Barty has the opportunity to win her third Major and further consolidate her position at the top of the women's game, and the chance to make history is something she is relishing.

"Honestly, it's just incredible. I love this tournament, I love... playing in Australia. We get to play in our backyard," said the reigning Wimbledon champion.

It could even be a double celebration for Australia after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis yesterday ensured an all-Australian men's doubles final for the first time in 42 years. They will take on compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell tomorrow.

But Collins, whose previous career-best run was reaching the 2019 semi-finals here, is undeterred by her underdog status and hopes to spoil the party mood.

A product of the American college system and twice an NCAA champion, Collins showed against Swiatek that she can mix it with the best.

She made a lightning start on Rod Laver Arena, overwhelming Swiatek with her power and aggression to race into a 4-0 lead.

The seventh seed responded to claw back some of the damage but Collins held firm to close out the set.

It was a repeat show in the second set as a dominant Collins, who elected not to sit down at changeovers, such was her eagerness to get the job done, again roared 4-0 ahead.

This time, there was no counter-attack by Swiatek as Collins, showing no nerves as her date with destiny loomed, wrapped up victory on her second match point in 78 minutes.

The 28-year-old is enjoying a second coming after surgery last April for endometriosis left her pain-free. Nine months on and she has a 28-10 win-loss record, capturing her maiden WTA singles titles last year in Palermo then San Jose.

"To play against the No. 1 player in the world in her home country, it's going to be spectacular," said world No. 30 Collins, who will jump at least 20 spots and make her top-10 debut once the Slam concludes.

"I couldn't be happier. It's been such a journey, so many years of hard work."

Barty holds a 3-1 head-to-head advantage in career meetings, although Collins won their most recent encounter in Adelaide last February.

The partisan home crowd will be rooting against her today but Collins feels she has nothing to lose and everything to gain after her physical setbacks.

On trying to prevent Barty becoming the first Australian since 1978 to claim the women's singles title, Collins sounded undaunted.

"We've had some incredible battles over the years," she added.

"It is incredible to be on this stage, especially after all the health challenges. I couldn't be happier. The energy the crowd will bring, whether it's for me or against me, it will be a incredible."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Men's singles S-finals: StarHub Ch211, 11.30am & 4.30pm