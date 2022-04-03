On the brink of history or a Ruud awakening?

MIAMI • Carlos Alcaraz is one win away from creating Miami Open history after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets on Friday to book a final clash with Norway's Casper Ruud today.

The 18-year-old Spanish sensation brought the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet for the second night in succession following his dramatic quarter-final win over Miomir Kecmanovic, as he saw off the 10th-ranked Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2) to reach his first ATP Masters final.

If he triumphs today, Alcaraz, who made the last four in Indian Wells last month, will become the youngest champion in the tournament's 37-year history. Only two men have won titles at this level at a younger age - Michael Chang (1990, Toronto) and Rafael Nadal (2005, Monte Carlo) were both 18 on their first triumphs.

Alcaraz turns 19 next month.

Defending champion Hurkacz fought until the end, but the quality of his opponent's groundstrokes and movement was ultimately the difference.

On this evidence, Ruud, 23, will have his work cut out to stop the world No. 16 but it is Alcaraz who could be feeling a little nervous.

"I will try to play like it's the first round to mask the nerves. This will be my first big final on a hard court but I have confidence," said the Spaniard, who beat Ruud in straight sets in their only previous meeting in Marbella last year.

World No. 8 Ruud, who has an Instagram account devoted solely to his golfing skills, became the first Norwegian to reach an ATP Masters final after he overpowered Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-1.

His clash with 2021 ATP Next Gen champion Alcaraz will be the biggest match of his career, reinforcing his standing as part of a younger generation who are beginning to make waves on the tour.

Dealing with pressure situations, though, is par for the course, especially when he has played 18 holes with Nadal - a keen golfer. Ruud said: "I've played Rafa a couple of times over the last two years. He's a very good golfer. He beat me."

On contesting his first Masters final, he added: "I didn't expect that if I ever made a Masters 1000 final, it would be here in Miami. I thought today was a good chance to reach my first final."

