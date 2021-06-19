Olympics on, but Wimbledon off for Osaka

LONDON • Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons, but her agent said on Thursday that the world No. 2 will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics.

"Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," Osaka's agent told Reuters via e-mail.

Wimbledon organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), said Osaka would be "greatly missed" this year.

"We completely understand her decision," the AELTC said.

"We wish her a happy time with her friends and family and look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year."

Osaka's participation at Wimbledon was in doubt this month when she pulled out of a WTA 500 grass-court tournament in Berlin which was meant to serve as a tune-up for the Grand Slam.

The four-time Major winner had announced in the build-up to the French Open that she would not face the media and stuck to her stance.

The 23-year-old, who said she has social anxiety and depression, explained that the media's line of questioning after matches affected her mental health.

A strongly worded letter from the board of the four Grand Slam tournaments followed, warning her of possible expulsion from Roland Garros and future Majors - after which she announced her withdrawal on social media.

French Open organisers defended their handling of the situation, but accepted that the governing bodies need to do better on mental health issues.

Osaka's withdrawal was a second major blow to Wimbledon, after 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal announced he was skipping the event following a gruelling clay-court season.

The Spaniard also said he would be skipping the Olympics, which begin on July 23.

REUTERS