Olympics: Murray, Salisbury knock out French second seeds in doubles

TOKYO (AFP) - Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury dumped out French second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the Olympic men's doubles on Saturday (July 24).

Murray, the two-time defending gold medallist in singles, and British partner Salisbury broke once in the opening set and twice in the second to eliminate gold medal contenders who have won the career Grand Slam.

Herbert and Mahut recently won their second Roland Garros doubles title.

The 34-year-old Murray and Salisbury, 29, play Germany's Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz for a spot in the quarter-finals.