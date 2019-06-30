Olympic Day Walk draws 1,500 participants

International Olympic Committee executive board member and Singapore Olympic Foundation chairman Ng Ser Miang flagging off the Olympic Day Walk in celebration of the 2019 Olympic Day in conjunction with the Singapore Tennis Festival yesterday. More than 1,500 participants gathered at the Kallang Practice Track and the Singapore Sports Hub, where they walked alongside Olympians such as sprinter C. Kunalan, hockey player Ajit Singh and swimmer Tao Li. Participants also joined in the activities at the Singapore Tennis Festival organised by ActiveSG.