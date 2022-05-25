Off and Rune-ing

PARIS • Denmark's Holger Rune reminded Roland Garros yesterday that Carlos Alcaraz is not the only teenager dreaming of the title.

The 19-year-old, just a week older than the highly rated Alcaraz of Spain, marked his main draw debut with a stunning 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) dismissal of 14th-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the French Open.

"I'm really positive and working hard every day to get better. This is what you work for every day, to be able to play the biggest tournaments," the baby-faced teenager with a bright smile said.

"You know, I'm super happy and pleased to be in this position right now, to be able to have chances against these guys... My first title in Munich was a huge step forward in my career.

"I'm improving every day. I'm trying to improve 1 per cent every day to you know, always to do things a little better than the day before."

Rune, the boys' champion here in 2019 and a former world junior No. 1, entered Paris at a career-high No. 40, having started last year outside of the top 400.

In the current clay season, he is now 11-6 and showed that he can beat the big guns like world No. 3 and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev en route to his first career title in Munich last month.

Yesterday's win over Shapovalov was Rune's second against a top-20 player.

The Dane will next take on Swiss Henri Laaksonen, who beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the first round.

Alcaraz has won a tour-leading four titles this season with three coming on clay, and he was particularly impressive as he defeated Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Zverev in Madrid.

But fellow rising star Rune should not be overlooked, Shapovalov warned.

The Canadian admitted he had only himself to blame after he committed 53 unforced errors. He said: "I didn't really show up today but Holger played great tennis."