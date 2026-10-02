Novak Djokovic survives China Open scare against wildcard world No. 104

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Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrating after winning his round of 16 match against China’s Bu Yunchaokete on Oct 2.

BEIJING – Novak Djokovic survived a scare to beat world No. 104 Bu Yunchaokete 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in the second round of the China Open on Oct 2 in Beijing.

It was not an easy fight for the 39-year-old Serbian, a firm favourite in China who has never lost in Beijing in 31 matches.

Pumped-up home hope Bu, 24, threatened to spoil the party in the marathon two-hour 52-minute match, frustrating Djokovic by pushing him back and forth across the baseline.

The former world No. 1 needed a medical timeout for his torso after giving back a break in the second set, but held on in a tense tiebreaker to force a deciding third.

Back with better tennis, 11th-ranked Djokovic won four games in a row and held serve before sinking a backhand winner.

“Amazing atmosphere tonight,” Djokovic told an electrified crowd, adding he “tried to give my all”.

He will play either Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the top seed in Beijing, or Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng in the quarter-final.

Just before the men’s late-night thriller on centre court, Aryna Sabalenka sent down 11 aces as she dismissed Renata Zarazua 6-1, 6-3 to launch her China Open title charge.

The world No. 2 from Belarus next faces Czech player Nikola Bartunkova in the round of 32 in the women’s 1000-level event.

Sabalenka groaned over a smattering of unforced errors during the 62-minute match but had the clear edge over Mexico’s Zarazua, ranked 94th, breaking to win on the second time of asking.

“I was just trying to stay focused on myself. Tried to stay aggressive on my serve, on the return as well,” the 28-year-old said.

“So happy with the game I played today.”

Earlier on Oct 2, Japan’s Naomi Osaka wrestled back control to survive her second-round clash with Uzbekistan’s Maria Timofeeva 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The four-time Grand Slam champion next plays Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic.

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva of Russia overcame a first-set wobble to beat Chinese wildcard Yuan Yue 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova, a 2025 Beijing finalist, beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-1.

Andreeva next faces Uzbekistan’s Polina Kudermetova and Noskova will meet Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the third round.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw, a series of searing forehands from Daniil Medvedev sent qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta home 6-4, 6-2, earning the Russian world No. 6 a second-round meeting with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. AFP