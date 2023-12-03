Novak Djokovic protege Hamad Medjedovic tops Arthur Fils for Next Gen crown

JEDDAH – Hamad Medjedovic is aiming to be like his compatriot Novak Djokovic someday, as he upset top-seeded Arthur Fils 3-4 (6-8), 4-1, 4-2, 3-4 (9-11), 4-1 to win the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah on Dec 2.

At No. 110 in the world, he became the lowest-ranked champion in the six-year history of the tournament, as well as the first Serb to lift the Next Gen Finals trophy.

The 20-year-old has also received US$514,000 (S$686,000) for winning the event, which is nearly US$100,000 higher than his entire career prize money earnings.

His triumph comes just two weeks after Djokovic lifted a record seventh ATP Finals trophy in Turin.

“It’s a nice thing obviously. The two of us from Serbia, he’s winning the big Masters I would say, the real one, and I’m winning the Next Gen, obviously it’s a huge thing and I’m really happy to follow his footsteps in some way,” he said.

“It was a very special feeling. I still don’t believe it. It’s going to give me for sure a lot of confidence for 2024.”

Fils, a leading candidate for the ATP Newcomer of the Year award, has enjoyed a banner 2023, which saw the 19-year-old French teenager rise from 251st at the start of the year to a current career-high of 36th.

Despite his loss, he has plenty to be excited about, especially as he heads to Kuwait this week for a training block with Rafael Nadal, who is plotting his return to the tour following a year-long injury hiatus.

“It’s amazing. I will practise during one week or two with Rafael Nadal so I’m very happy. I will enjoy every time on the court with him and I will try my best to play with him and to learn from him,” said Fils.

His three aces in the opening game of the contest set the tone for what was to come as the duo combined for a total of 13 aces in the first frame, which he took after saving two set points in the tiebreak.

A frustrated Medjedovic destroyed his racket and took a toilet break to change his clothes and calm down. It did the trick as he broke early in the second set en route to a 3-0 advantage.

Momentum clearly on his side, he seemed unstoppable as he took the second set, and the third in just 20 minutes.

Fils then upped his game in the fourth to take the final into a deciding fifth.

Medjedovic again walked off court for a toilet break and found his range upon return, breaking Fils’ serve to carve a 3-0 gap. It was all he needed to regain control and he sealed the deal with his 19th ace. AFP