Novak Djokovic outlasts Taylor Fritz to reach 11th Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic was hot, bothered and exhausted, as he claimed after his Australian Open quarter-final victory on Rod Laver Arena on Jan 23.

But he is Djokovic after all, and the signs are that nothing – and nobody – will be able to stop him as he stayed on track for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serbian world No. 1 struggled with the conditions early in the contest against Taylor Fritz, but defied the fierce Melbourne heat and a battling performance from his American opponent to prevail 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. He will next take on Italian Jannik Sinner or Russian Andrey Rublev for a place in the final on Jan 28.

“It was extremely hot when the sun was still out there. Physically and emotionally very draining. But huge round of applause to Fritz for a great performance today,” Djokovic said after the match which stretched to 3hr 45min.

“My conversion of the break points was really poor, but I think at the end of the day I managed to break him when it really mattered, in the third and the fourth sets.

“I think I upped my game probably midway through the third set, all the way to the end.”

The win was Djokovic’s 33rd consecutive victory in Melbourne, a startling run stretching back to 2018. He did not compete at the event in 2022 due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

The 36-year-old came into the match boasting a perfect 8-0 record against the American 12th seed.

And it was business as usual as the Serb – more used to playing cooling night matches in Melbourne – edged a gruelling first set that lasted 84 minutes.

Fritz, 26, had two set points on the Djokovic serve in the 12th game, but the 10-time champion snuffed them out and dominated the subsequent tiebreak to take control.

The top seed left the court after the first set and when he returned he suffered the first break of the match. Fritz, who survived eight break points in the opening set, fought off seven more points during the second to pull level.

Djokovic finally won a break point at his 16th attempt to wrest control of the third set and broke again to leave himself one set away from victory. He broke for the third time in the sixth game of the fourth set when Fritz tamely dumped a forehand into the net.

A lucky net cord helped the American break back to stay alive, but he doubled-faulted in the following game to hand the initiative back to Djokovic and this time he made no mistake.

Victory leaves the Serb just two wins from standing alone as the only player in history – male or female – to have collected 25 Grand Slam singles titles.