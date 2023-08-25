Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit

NEW YORK – Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will bring a Broadway buzz to the US Open this week as tennis’ hottest rivalry takes centre stage at the season’s final Grand Slam.

There is no guarantee the world’s two top-ranked players will square off at Flushing Meadows but it is without doubt the matchup everyone wants for the men’s final on Sept 10.

Although they have met just four times, with two wins apiece, their rivalry has already reached a Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal frenzy, pushing ticket prices through the Arthur Ashe Stadium’s retractable roof.

In tennis you pay your money (US$652 or S$882 for a last row upper bowl seat) and take your chances.

If the stars align, you get a Djokovic and Alcaraz final or you could find you have just paid US$25,000 to sit courtside to watch Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur play for the title as they did in Toronto.

Federer and Nadal clashed 40 times, many of them epic encounters including Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon finals, but it was a matchup that escaped the US Open.

Not only did the two greats never play for a US Open title, their head-to-head meetings did not feature a single match on the Flushing Meadows hard courts.

Yet the prospect of a third Alcaraz v Djokovic final in two months has still excited the tennis world.

“It’s remarkable what we’re watching, and certainly him (Djokovic) and Alcaraz are the two guys coming in that you figure the odds are pretty good that one is going to win it,” assessed seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe.

As a sporting spectacle, Alcaraz and Djokovic matches have delivered on every level and would be worthy of the Big Apple spotlight.

The two currently own all four Grand Slams with Djokovic holding the Australian and French Open crowns and Alcaraz the Wimbledon and US Open titles.

Djokovic’s French Open win over the rattled Spaniard followed by an absorbing three-set victory in the Cincinnati Open final last Sunday signalled the Serb is going to have to be dragged from his throne.

At the same time, Alcaraz has proven he is made of sturdy stuff, the world No. 1 rebounding from his French Open disappointment in steely style to deny Djokovic a men’s record-equalling eighth Wimbledon crown.

“All of the matches we played against each other went the distance,” said Djokovic, who is almost certain to reclaim the top ranking as long as he beats first-round opponent Alexandre Muller.

“First match in Madrid last year, 7-6 in the third, (and also) 7-6 in the third in Cincinnati.

“Both Grand Slam matches, four and five-setters. It just keeps getting better for the fans.”

The 36-year-old, who won his first ATP title when Alcaraz was three years old, returns to New York for the first time since 2021 after he was unable to compete at the 2022 US Open due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Certain to be on opposite sides of the draw due to their rankings, all the elements for a potential classic are in place with the fearless 20-year-old Alcaraz on a collision course to meet the remaining standard bearer of the Big Three.

However, the Spaniard insisted that he will not get ahead of himself by looking ahead to a final with Djokovic, and will instead “concentrate on the first round”.

“Every Slam I go to I try to win it,” said Alcaraz, who will open his title defence against Dominik Koepfer.

“Mentally, we’re going to try to forget that I’m defending the title, we’re just going to focus match by match. Every match here is tough, and every player can beat you.”

While Alcaraz and Djokovic are the undisputed headliners, there are contenders flying under the radar in Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

The home crowd should also have plenty to cheer with two Americans ranked in the top 10 – Taylor Fritz at nine and Frances Tiafoe 10, both looking to become the first American to hoist the trophy since Andy Roddick in 2003. REUTERS, AFP