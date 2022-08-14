Nothing left in Kyrgios' tank as fine run ends

MONTREAL • Nick Kyrgios confessed that he had little more to give physically, as his nine-match winning streak came to an end in the quarter-finals of the ATP Montreal Masters on Friday.

The Wimbledon runner-up lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 to Polish powerhouse Hubert Hurkacz, after coming to the court with 15 victories from his past 16 matches.

But he could not hang on as his body began to complain.

"My body hasn't been feeling great the last week," he said.

"I was feeling the abdominal (muscle) a little bit before the match. My knees hurt."

The Australian kept the pace of the match brisk as he held his own in the first two sets, before finally losing momentum in the third as Hurkacz took control.

The Pole overcame 53 winners from his opponent with 43 of his own.

Kyrgios was annoyed as Hurkacz left the court for a change of clothes, a delay that ate into his fragile fitness.

"Obviously when you're playing and you stop for like five to 10 minutes, it doesn't help your body," he said. "My body was so stiff after that, I couldn't move properly.

"I mean, it's within the rules. I'm not going to complain. But I completely stiffened up."

The world No. 37, whose performance last week will send him into a seeded US Open spot, added: "I'm not a machine. I'm a human."

He also said he needed a short pause before returning to the fray this week at Cincinnati in the last major tune-up event for the US Open, which begins on Aug 29.

"I feel good, but the US Open still is 21/2 weeks away. I have Cincinnati next week. That's all I'm focusing on," the 27-year-old said. "I'm focusing on today, tonight, recovery, food, then just resting, then Cincinnati. That's where my mind is at."

Kyrgios will hope that he can keep his focus as he is also eager to return home to see his mother and father, who are sick.

"I've been away from home, away from my mum, away from my dad," he said. "They're not very well at the moment."

Elsewhere, Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff to secure a nervy 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) win and advance to the semi-finals of the WTA Toronto Open for a fifth time.

In four career meetings, including three this year, the American teenage star has yet to take a set off Halep, who moved on to face American seventh seed Jessica Pegula yesterday.

The result of their match was not available at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS