Norrie relishes crack at history

INDIAN WELLS • Cameron Norrie faces a tough challenge as he looks to become the first British man to win the Indian Wells tournament in California but he is feeling confident ahead of yesterday's final against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Norrie defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4 at the semi-final on Saturday to advance to his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

He was born in Johannesburg and grew up in New Zealand before becoming the No. 1 college player in the United States while attending university in Texas, and has represented Britain since 2013. The world No. 26 will enter the top 20 for the first time when rankings are updated later today.

Britain's Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski had all lost in the men's finals at Indian Wells previously.

"It's going to be difficult, but I'm feeling good physically and looking forward to getting out there," Norrie, 26, said.

He kept Bulgarian Dimitrov off guard with a strong serve, blasting four aces and hitting a number of precision shots in the one hour, 27 minute match on the main stadium court.

"I'm not really going to think about that too much. I think it's very special, especially looking at the other names, Greg, Tim and Andy, all British tennis icons and legends. To be added to that list is extremely special for me.

"The last two days have been the biggest matches of my career, so I'm going to go out there and it's going to be the biggest match of my career again. Feeling all the nerves and all the pressure, it's definitely great to experience that."

He described Basilashvili, who beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the second semi-final, as "super dangerous".

"He's an incredibly tough player, especially when he's this confident," said Norrie, who is seeking his second career title after winning in Los Cabos, Mexico, in July. "He hits the ball big off both sides. He moves well. He's a great athlete."

The 29th seeded Basilashvili is gunning for his third ATP title of the season after earlier triumphs in Doha and Munich.

He clinched the win over crowd favourite Fritz, who was born in nearby San Diego, on the fourth match point, hammering a forehand winner that froze the American in his tracks.

"It is an unbelievable feeling," said the 29-year-old, the son of a Georgian national ballet dancer.

"I am super happy. I was nervous and stressed. I got very tight, but I just tried to focus on the game.

"When you focus, the stress goes away. I know I can play good tennis I just have to not get too tight."

He saved three set points to take the opening set in a tiebreaker.

The players stayed on serve throughout the match until the seventh game of the second set when Basilashvili got the break he needed to go ahead 4-3.

Fritz, 23, fought off three match points before surrendering on the fourth one to end the one hour 41 minute contest. He blasted 11 aces but had three double faults to Basilashvili's one.

In the earlier women's final, two-time winner Victoria Azarenka of Belarus faced Spaniard Paula Badosa. The result was not available at press time.

