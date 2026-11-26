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BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 26 - Britain's Cameron Norrie beat German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-2 to put his team 1-0 up in their Davis Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

Britain are bidding to win the premier international men's team competition for the first time since 2015, while Germany are chasing their first title since 1993.

Norrie broke Struff for a 3-1 lead before cruising through the opening set. Struff hit back in the second, however, breaking his opponent for the first time to force a decider.

World number 52 Norrie regained control in the third set, breaking the 39th-ranked Struff for a 4-2 advantage before sealing victory in one hour 33 minutes.

German world number one Alexander Zverev is due to face Wimbledon semi-finalist Arthur Ferry in the second singles match. Britain's Henry Patten and Neal Skupski take on Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the doubles.

The winners will advance to Saturday's semi-final against Austria or Spain. Three-time defending champions Italy have secured their place in the last four, where they will meet the Czech Republic. REUTERS