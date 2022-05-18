No WTA events in China this year

LONDON • The WTA released an updated tournament calendar for the 2022 season on Monday, with no events taking place in China and the venue for the season-ending WTA Finals yet to be disclosed.

The Tour had said last month it was still working to find a resolution to the stand-off with China over the Peng Shuai issue and would not return to the country this year.

Former doubles world No. 1 Peng's safety became a huge concern after she posted a message on social media last November accusing China's former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault, before deleting it and disappearing from public view.

The WTA then suspended its events in China, a decision that is expected to cost the elite women's tour millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship.

In the absence of tournaments in China, the autumn schedule includes a new WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, Mexico, in October and a WTA 500 event in San Diego, California, which will take place earlier in the month. Tunisia will also host a WTA 250 tournament.

"The 2022 WTA fall calendar will provide a robust amount of job opportunities for players in a regional calendar flow that will take us through to the end of the season," WTA chief Steve Simon said.

The WTA added that updates to the calendar would be provided shortly, including the location of the WTA Finals, which is set for the week of Oct 31.

The tournament was held in Guadalajara last year.

The absence of WTA events this year is another blow to China, which is quickly being cast into the international sporting wilderness after it withdrew from hosting next year's Asian Cup football tournament due to the Covid-19 situation in the country. That move came after Asian Games organisers postponed the next edition of the multi-sport event in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September, to next year.

Separately, tennis tournaments in Britain in the run-up to Wimbledon will go ahead as scheduled with full ranking points on offer despite a ban on Russian and Belarusian players, men's tennis' governing body ATP said on Monday.

The ATP said it had not yet made a decision on Wimbledon after the grass-court Grand Slam became the first tennis tournament to ban players from the two countries last month. This was after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in which Belarus has been a key staging area for the attack.

REUTERS