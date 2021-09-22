No return date yet but 'worst is behind' Federer

LONDON • Roger Federer's injury comeback is not yet in sight but the 20-time Grand Slam champion has insisted he is over the worst as the 40-year-old tennis great targets a return to the court.

The Swiss maestro had been out for more than a year with two knee operations before returning to the ATP Tour in March.

But he played only 13 matches, and underwent a third season-ending procedure following his quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon in July.

No time frame has been given for his return but, during an event in Zurich with sponsors Mercedes-Benz, the former world No. 1 revealed that he was recuperating and in good spirits.

"I'm doing very well; the rehab is progressing step by step," he said.

"The worst is behind me. I'm looking forward to everything that happens to me to come.

"I've had no setbacks. When you come back from an injury, every day is a better day. So it's an exciting time."

Federer added that given everything he had been through with his troublesome knee, dealing with the situation was "not a mental problem at all".

The world No. 9 now sees returning to the Tour as a "challenge" and is hoping to get back to fitness training and hitting balls on the tennis court as soon as possible, although he accepted that this "still takes a little patience".

Federer was the chief instigator of the Laver Cup, an annual team tournament between six top players from Europe and six from the rest of the world, which is now in its fourth edition.

The event will be held from Friday to Sunday in Boston, but without the veteran, who will be watching from a distance.

"That hurts me a lot," he said.

"I knew that at some point I wouldn't be able to be there, but I didn't think it would be this year."

Federer added he was already looking forward to next year, when the tournament will be staged in London.

"One of my goals is to really get myself into it again to come back and hopefully play in places like the O2 Arena in London," the Swiss great said.

Last year's tournament fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Europe winning the year before in Geneva, Switzerland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE