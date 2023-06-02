'No pressure' as Chinese trailblazer Zhang Zhizhen makes French Open last 32

PARIS - Zhang Zhizhen became the first Chinese man since 1937 to reach the French Open third round on Thursday, setting up a clash with 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud.

The 26-year-old, ranked 71 in the world, eased to a 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Thiago Agustin Tirante.

Zhang was one of three Chinese men in the main draw in Paris this year but both Wu Yibing and qualifier Shang Juncheng fell in the opening round.

“It’s a big victory for me especially in the Grand Slams,” said Zhang who had lost three times in the opening round of the Slams before coming to Roland Garros.

“For me, it’s not pressure to be here. I’m trying to show my best self, show everything what I have and try to compete with these guys. That’s the reason I’m here. It’s no pressure for me.”

Zhang has racked up an impressive series of firsts in his career.

At the Madrid Open last month, he became the first Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event before achieving a career high ranking of 69.

He defeated top-15 players Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz in the Spanish capital.

At Wimbledon in 2021, Zhang was the first Chinese man to compete in the main draw in the Open Era.

Ruud, runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open last year, made the last 32 by seeing off Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. AFP