No decision on Aussie Open yet: Djokovic

LONDON • Novak Djokovic says he will make his mind up about whether he defends his Australian Open title when an official decision is made regarding the rules surrounding players and Covid-19 vaccinations.

The world No. 1 will not be making further comment until then as he does not "want to be part of the story" revolving around hypothetical situations.

There have been mixed messages over who will be allowed to play in the first Grand Slam of next year, which runs from Jan 17-30 in Melbourne.

A leaked e-mail last week from the WTA Tour suggested unvaccinated players would be allowed to compete provided they quarantined for 14 days and submitted to regular coronavirus testing.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said unvaccinated players would be permitted to enter the country if they received an exemption, which the host state Victoria would need to apply for on behalf of players.

But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews quickly ruled that out, even though Australian Tourism Minister Dan Tehan felt that it would be "common sense" not to exclude unvaccinated players.

Despite Mr Andrews' statement, nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic said he would wait for official confirmation on the entry requirements from Tennis Australia.

"I am going to decide on whether I go to Australia after I see an official statement from Tennis Australia," the Serb said on Sunday on the eve of the Paris Masters.

"There has been no official announcement or statement and until that is out, I won't be talking about this any more.

"I do not want to be part of the stories about the assumptions and what ifs.

"When the official conditions and requirements to travel and play in Australia are out, I will see what I personally do and also the bigger group of players as obviously the situation is different in Australia to most parts of the world."

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is also competing in Paris, was on the same page as Djokovic, saying that while he was eager to play at Melbourne Park, he could not confirm his participation if only players who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are allowed in Australia.

The Russian, like Djokovic, has refused to disclose his vaccination status, claiming he would prefer to keep his medical records private.

Third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece is also another player who is reportedly unvaccinated.

"I always said it, that I really like Novak's answer about this. I want to keep my medical, no matter if it's about vaccine, leg injury, head injury... I want to keep my medical (status) private for a reason," said world No. 2 Medvedev.

"I won't say if you'll see me there, we're going to see in January."

Meanwhile, Anett Kontaveit's 6-2, 6-3 victory over Romanian Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open on Sunday secured the Estonian the eighth and final spot in the WTA Finals.

Having moved up to world No. 8, marking her first entrance into the top 10, after her fourth title of the season, she joins Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa for the season-ending tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico from Nov 10 to 17.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS