No answer to Wang and Gauff

MELBOURNE • Hours after Serena Williams stumbled to her earliest exit at the Australian Open in 14 years, defending champion Naomi Osaka followed her out the door.

Williams suffered a 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 loss to China's 27th seed Wang Qiang yesterday that raised queries about her hopes of chasing down Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

But the 38-year-old American insisted she will not give up on adding to her tally, having been stuck on 23 Major singles titles since winning here in 2017.

"I definitely do believe or I wouldn't be on Tour," she said.

"I don't play just to have fun. To lose is really not fun."

After the former world No. 1 bowed out, teenage sensation Coco Gauff provided more evidence that the future of women's tennis is in good hands.

The 15-year-old, making her Melbourne debut this year, beat Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.

The youngest player in the draw will next play 14th seed Sofia Kenin of the United States or China's Zhang Shuai.

"Oh my gosh. Two years ago I lost the first round in the juniors and now I'm here - this is crazy," said the American after the 67-minute encounter.

This was the second instalment of a budding rivalry that could light up the sport for the next decade or more, the pair having met at the US Open, where Osaka won 6-3, 6-0.

Williams' stunning defeat came just 143 days after she trounced Wang 6-1, 6-0 at the US Open.

The Chinese player won just 15 points in that quarter-final compared to 121 yesterday.

"You know after last time I do really hard work on court and off the court so I think it's really good work, yes, I believe I can do it," said the Tianjin native after battling for 2hr 41min to claim the biggest win of her career.

The 28-year-old wavered when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was magnificent under pressure in the decider.

She broke Williams' formidable serve to seal the thriller on the third match point, returning with her favourite shot - the cross-court backhand - and watched the American dump her effort into the net.

Her win over the seven-time Melbourne Park champion was the biggest tribute to Peter McNamara on a day when the tennis world honoured the late Australian Davis Cup tennis star and Wimbledon doubles champion.

"I always dream about him," the world No. 29 said of her former coach, whom she worked with for four years before he died last July at the age of 64 after a battle with prostate cancer.

"I think he can see what I play today. He will be proud of me. I really hope he can be here to watch me play. Yes, I miss him."

Wang, known on Tour as Q, came up with most of the answers in a resilient performance at Rod Laver Arena. She saved five of six break points and fired 25 winners.

She will next face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the world No. 78 who sent 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki into retirement with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory.

Wozniacki said that the tough match which went the distance was an appropriate way to end a 16-year career that yielded 30 WTA titles.

"It was only fitting that my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder and my career would finish with a forehand error," the 29-year-old Dane, known for her dogged defence and fighting spirit, said as she choked back tears.

"I guess it was meant to be."

