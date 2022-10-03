Nishioka delighted with his mentality, attitude

SEOUL - Yoshihito Nishioka has said that being focused has helped him believe that he can beat anybody, after he stunned fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to win the Korea Open on Sunday for his second ATP title.

The Japanese player is set to rise to a career-high 41st in the world after adding the Seoul crown to his triumph at the 2018 Shenzhen Open in China.

"This week was amazing for me," he said after the match.

"I played very well on the court, my mentality and attitude. I just focused on the play, which was very important I think.

"A couple of matches it was very close, but I played very well, tried to figure out how to beat the opponent, and every match I fought. I needed to play like this in all the matches which I had a chance to beat each of the players."

Nishioka defeated world No. 2 Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals and he was neck-and-neck in the first set against Canada's Shapovalov, until he broke in the 10th game to take the first set.

Shapovalov, who was also chasing a second title, took the upper hand early in the second set.

But the 27-year-old Nishioka bounced back, levelling the set and then powering on to win the match and the title on the tie-break.

The Japanese also toppled fifth seed Dan Evans of Britain in the opening round.

"Congrats to Yoshi. I mean, you're playing incredible this year. You're super annoying to play," joked Shapovalov.

Elsewhere, Mayar Sherif became the first woman from Egypt to win a WTA Tour title on Saturday when she defeated top seed Maria Sakkari in the Parma final.

The 26-year-old triumphed over her Greek rival 7-5, 6-3, also achieving her first-ever top-10 win.

"It means a lot for my country," Sherif said. "It means a lot for the people back home, my family, all the hard work, all the mental struggles in the last weeks.

"I'm just thrilled and happy. This was never expected."

Sherif, ranked 74th in the world, carved out her place in history on a gruelling day which saw her playing a semi-final and final back-to-back after Friday's schedule had been washed out by rain.

"I'm exhausted," she said after coming back from being an early break down in both sets.

"Today was a very tough day for me, many hours on court. I'm very happy that I pulled it off. I had to dig very deep. The first match was emotionally and mentally tough. There were so many key moments, a lot of pressure. But after I won that match it gave me a lot of confidence so I used that for the match right after."

AFP