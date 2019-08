The 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori of Japan was the first player to clear the opening hurdle when action at the US Open got underway yesterday. The seventh seed led 6-1, 4-1 before Argentinian qualifier Marco Trungelliti was forced to retire with a back problem 47 minutes into the match. The US Open, played on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, is the final Grand Slam of the year.