New Sports Hub trail boasts Dream sculpture

Tennis legend Billie Jean King yesterday unveiled a sculpture to commemorate the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Singapore, which is into its fifth and final edition, but the artwork also marks the start of something new.

Titled Dream, it is the first installation to be unveiled in the upcoming sports, arts and heritage trail, which the Singapore Sports Hub is aiming to launch next year.

The artwork - a floating purple girl connected by a tennis racket to a stainless steel ball - also celebrates the achievements of women in sport and entertainment.

It is sited on the north concourse of the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Created by Singapore artist Baet Yeok Kuan, it was commissioned by the Sports Hub, Sport Singapore and the WTA.

Mr Oon Jin Teik, the Sports Hub's chief executive officer, said that his team had been researching the idea of the trail for "more than a year" and had already planned the various elements.

While he declined to go into detail until the launch, Mr Oon said that there would be various artworks and markers throughout the 35ha facility, with possibly talks by local artists and both guided and unguided tours on the trail.

"We will try to engage the community... if there are people who have certain stories to tell, we will give them the platform. It is really bringing the message to Singaporeans, especially the young ones," he said.

The sculpture was unveiled on the sidelines of the ongoing BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global, which will move to Shenzhen, China, next year.

WTA founder King said: "When I came to Singapore for the first edition of the WTA Finals in 2014, I was ecstatic... that we were able to reach out to a new community and inspire more people in the Asia-Pacific region.

"With this symbolic art piece, I hope that Singapore remembers her invaluable contribution to the legacy of the WTA Finals here and continues to use this as an inspiration for future generations."

SEE SPORT