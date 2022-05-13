New sports agency the 'next step' for Osaka

NEW YORK • Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has launched her own sports agency with agent Stuart Duguid after departing from IMG.

The Japanese, the highest-paid female athlete in the world, raking in US$57.3 million (S$79.9 million) in prize money and endorsements over the last year, told sports business publication Sportico her new agency would be called Evolve and it was the "next step" in her journey as an athlete and businesswoman.

"I've spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn't what was expected or traditional," the former world No. 1 said on Wednesday.

"Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman, as well as a way to continue being myself and doing things my way."

Osaka's contract with sports management giant IMG expired at the end of last year and she opted not to renew her deal.

Instead, she has struck out on her own, alongside former IMG agent Duguid. Both have equity stakes in the new firm, and there are no outside investors at this point, according to Sportico.

"I strongly believe in the power athletes have to use our platforms to drive meaningful business," Osaka said, adding that she wants the agency to "be at the forefront of breaking down the barriers that still exist in sports and broader culture".

She also confirmed the news on her Twitter account, tweeting a clip from her past where she prophetically discussed what she might be doing were she not a tennis player. "I just like sports, so maybe (I would be) like an agent in the end," Osaka said.

Currently ranked 38th in the world, the 24-year-old has shown signs of a return to form this year, although she withdrew from this week's Italian Open to nurse an Achilles injury ahead of the French Open. Osaka reached the Miami Open final last month, but she fell to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS