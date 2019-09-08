Never-ending Nadal strives for 'chances' on big stage

EW YORK • A US Open that fumbled two of the renowned "Big Three" in its first nine days somehow wound up with a sparkler of a final anyway.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will play fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, and anybody counting it as fait accompli before today's match-up is guilty of excessive napping.

Certainly, Nadal will be every bit as favoured as his bulging upper arms, with his season blossoming from an early night of wreckage in Melbourne.

The 33-year-old has reached the Australian Open final, stood on the French Open title podium, made it to the semi-finals of Wimbledon and now has the opportunity to lift his 19th Grand Slam title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time record.

After outmuscling the big-hitting Italian Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-1 in their semi-final on Friday night, Nadal said: "I just focus on trying to be 100 per cent ready for it.

"When I arrived here (at Flushing Meadows), my goal was to produce a chance to compete for the big thing again. Here I am.

"I give myself another chance, as I did in Wimbledon, as I did in Australia, as I did in Roland Garros.

TALE OF THE TAPE

RAFAEL NADAL AGE 33 RANK No. 2 SLAM TITLES 18 CAREER TITLES 83 SLAM FINALS 27 2019 ATP WINS 46 (ranked 2nd) The Spaniard has won only one Grand Slam outside of the French Open since 2014 - the 2017 US Open. This is the fifth time that only one of the Big Three, including Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, has reached a Slam semi-final. On the last four occasions, Nadal has gone on to win the title.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV AGE 23 RANK: No. 5 SLAM TITLES 0 CAREER TITLES 5 SLAM FINALS First appearance 2019 ATP WINS 50 (ranked 1st) The Russian is the youngest men's Slam finalist since a 23-year-old Djokovic at the 2010 US Open. He is contesting his seventh ATP Tour final of the year and his fourth in a row.

HEAD-TO-HEAD 1-0 The pair have played each other only once, at last month's Rogers Cup final in Montreal, with Nadal winning 6-3, 6-0.

"You win, you lose. That's part of all the sport. I would love to be the one who can achieve more Grand Slams, but I still sleep very well without being the one who have more Grand Slams.

"I'm going to keep working hard to try to produce chances. Sunday is one. If I'm able to win on Sunday, it will be amazing. If I lose, I hope to keep having chances in the future."

He has history on his side today, having won a Major championship on all four previous occasions - 2010, 2017 and 2018 French Opens, and 2017 US Open - when he was the last man standing by the semi-final stage from the illustrious trio of himself, Novak Djokovic and Federer.

While the "King of Clay" is aware time is not on their side, Federer is already 38 and Djokovic is 32, he feels they have nothing to prove.

"We don't need to hold this era any more. We have been here for 15 years almost. At some point, these days, it is going to happen sooner than later, that this era going to end," Nadal said. "It is arriving to the end.

"The clock is not stopping. That's part of the cycle of life. I'm not much worried about this because in tennis, there is always going to be great champions."

His 23-year-old Russian opponent Medvedev is hoping to be the first of the sport's new wave to make the Slam breakthrough - since Wimbledon in 2003, only 11 of 65 Majors have been won by players not named Federer, Nadal or Djokovic.

Among current players, only one other man under the age of 28 - Dominic Thiem - has made it to a Major final.

Last month, Nadal also taught Medvedev a lesson after trouncing him in straight sets in the Rogers Cup final in Montreal.

But the three-time champion in New York is not reading too much into that resounding win, saying: "It was a windy day out there. Here, the wind is not there. Of course it helps a little bit.

"It is a super tough final. I need to be playing at my best. I need to hold this level if I want to have chances on Sunday. He is very, very solid."

DPA, WASHINGTON POST

