Navratilova slams 'weak' Tennis Australia over Peng Shuai saga

MELBOURNE • Tennis great Martina Navratilova yesterday said that Australian Open organisers were cowardly to prevent fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai at the first Grand Slam of the year.

After a video emerged of security officials and police instructing fans on Saturday to remove T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan, "Where is Peng Shuai?", Tennis Australia (TA) defended its stance a day later by saying the tournament does not allow political statements.

That position has dismayed 18-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova, who said the national tennis governing body was placing sponsorship money ahead of human rights concerns.

Chinese baijiu distillery Luzhou Laojiao and Chinese mattress company De Rucci are official sponsors at Melbourne Park.

"I find it really, really cowardly," she told the Tennis Channel. "I think they are wrong on this. This is not a political statement, this is a human rights statement.

"(Tennis Australia is) just really capitulating on this issue... I just find it really weak."

But TA doubled down yesterday, insisting Peng's safety remained its "primary concern".

"We continue to work with the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) and the global tennis community to do everything we can to ensure (Peng's) well-being. Our work is ongoing and through the appropriate channels," a spokesman said in a statement to Reuters.

Peng had alleged on social media in November that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her in the past.

Subsequently, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Last month, the 36-year-old said she had never accused anyone of sexual assault and that her post had been misunderstood.

TA's decision to stay neutral will, however, not stop further protests at the Open.

Supporters of Peng have vowed to hand out 1,000 "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirts this week after raising more than US$10,000 (S$13,500) on a GoFundMe page.

REUTERS