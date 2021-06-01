Sporting Life

Naomi's silent stance raises multiple questions

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In the press conference, an ancient dance of question-answer occurs between journalist and athlete. There is repartee and provocation, analysis and banality, grins and scowls. At Wimbledon once, John McEnroe walked out as two writers scuffled over the tone of a question.

The presser is where athlete meets messenger, two parties who love the game. On dull days, cliche meets evasion. On good days, personality trickles out, strategy is examined and emotion explored. A bald Andre Agassi illustrated a point beautifully, Simona Halep is a study in decency and Federer offers himself for scrutiny in multiple languages.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2021, with the headline 'Naomi's silent stance raises multiple questions'. Subscribe
Topics: 