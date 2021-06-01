Naomi's silent stance raises multiple questions

In the press conference, an ancient dance of question-answer occurs between journalist and athlete. There is repartee and provocation, analysis and banality, grins and scowls. At Wimbledon once, John McEnroe walked out as two writers scuffled over the tone of a question.

The presser is where athlete meets messenger, two parties who love the game. On dull days, cliche meets evasion. On good days, personality trickles out, strategy is examined and emotion explored. A bald Andre Agassi illustrated a point beautifully, Simona Halep is a study in decency and Federer offers himself for scrutiny in multiple languages.