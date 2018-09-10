Naomi Osaka's US Open win: 8 things to know about the athlete

When Naomi Osaka pulled off a stunning triumph against childhood idol and legendary tennis player Serena Williams at the US Open held on Sunday (Sept 9), she became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam.

While the 20-year-old's historic win came after an emotionally tumultuous game - Williams threw a racket-smashing tantrum after she was given code violations - the achievement provided a rare piece of good news for Japan, which is experiencing one of its most calamitous summers.

Here are eight things to know about the star tennis player, who is now US$3.8 million (S$5.2 million) richer after the victory.

1. Dual citizenship

Osaka was born in Osaka, the second-largest city in Japan, to her Japanese mother Tamaki Osaka and Haitian-American father Leonard Francois. Her parents met in Hokkaido and the family - Osaka also has an older sister Mari - relocated to the United States when Osaka was three. The family now resides in Florida. The two sisters took on their mother's surname for practical reasons, as the family first lived in Japan. Osaka holds dual citizenship but plays for Japan.

2. Coached by her father

Both Osaka and her sister Mari were first coached by their father. Mr Francois saw American prodigies - Venus and Serena Williams - play at the French Open in 1999 and was enthralled. The Williams girls' father, Mr Richard Williams, who had no tennis experience, was their coach. It was then that Mr Francois came up with a plan to groom his daughters into champions. He told The New York Times Magazine in a piece published last month that he just had to follow the blueprint that Mr Williams had set down.

3. Practised using a door as a net

Although Mr Francois studied videos and books about tennis, including those of tennis legend Andre Agassi, to train his two daughters into tennis greats, he faced one glaring problem. The family did not live near a tennis court when they were in Japan. Mr Francois took down a sliding door - common in Japanese households - and positioned it in between two rooms to use as a makeshift tennis net, thus creating a "tennis court" for the girls at home.

4. Used to lose to elder sister

Osaka's sister, Mari, is just one year older than Osaka. The two were both coached by their father and went through the same rigorous training he provided. The young Osaka almost always lost to her sister when they played against each other. It was not until their teenage years that Osaka began to win. Mari, who suffered an injury early in her career, is currently ranked 367 by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

5. Learning to speak Japanese well

While Osaka's family, including her sister, is mostly fluent in Japanese, she struggles with it. In interviews, she often lapses into English. Although she understands and can use the language when she tries, she wants to expand her vocabulary and get better. Osaka once revealed in an interview that the least she can do if she is chosen to represent Japan at the 2020 Olympics is to speak fluent Japanese.

6. Loves e-sports and Beyonce

Osaka and her sister both posted on Instagram the same shot of themselves at the finals of e-sports tournament Overwatch League, held in Brooklyn at the Barclays Centre this year. The Overwatch League is a professional tournament held for the video game Overwatch.

She also once told WTA in an interview that the people who have inspired her the most were her mother, her sister, Serena Williams and Beyonce. When asked why she included the pop star in her inspirations, she said: "Beyonce because Beyonce is Beyonce."

7. Grew up on a Japanese diet

Although Osaka moved to the US at the early age of three, her dedicated mother, who took care to ensure that her daughters grew up on a healthy and balanced diet, made "99 per cent Japanese food" for the girls. She told the Japanese media in an interview once that Osaka loves meat, salmon and beans.

8. Japanese grandparents had reservations about tennis career

Osaka's mother Tamaki became estranged from her conservative Japanese family when it was found out that she was dating Mr Francois, a foreigner and a black man. When the family members finally reconnected and Osaka went to Japan to meet her grandparents, they disapproved of how the girls were homeschooled to focus on their tennis careers.

But her grandparents have now turned to support her. Her grandfather told Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that her Japanese side of the family, who now reside in Hokkaido, gathered in front of the television to watch her play and that he received a call from her after the game. She told him: "I did it."