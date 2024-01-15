Naomi Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback

MELBOURNE – Naomi Osaka fell at the first hurdle in her Grand Slam comeback on Jan 15, losing 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) to Caroline Garcia in the first round of the Australian Open.

A single break proved enough for the French 16th seed to win the opening set against her rusty opponent and she dominated the second set tiebreak to progress in Melbourne.

Japanese star Osaka, who has won four Grand Slams, stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

After giving birth to a baby girl, Shai, in July, she decided to return for the 2024 season.

Garcia paid respect to her defeated opponent after victory under the lights on Rod Laver Arena.

“I have a lot of respect for Naomi as a person and as a player,” she said.

“She’s been through a lot, but I’m just very glad to see her back and I hope she can enjoy the tennis now and have fun out there. She’s a great girl.

“I mean, six months after giving birth she is playing quite amazing already, so we have to watch out.”

Osaka’s only competitive tennis before the Australian Open came at January’s Brisbane International, where she lost in the second round to Karolina Pliskova.

The two-time Australian Open champion went toe-to-toe with her French opponent at the start of the match.

But she double-faulted in the fifth game to hand Garcia a break point and then dumped a forehand into the net to surrender her serve.

The 26-year-old, who has tumbled to 831st in the world rankings, dug deep in her next service game to stay fighting in the set.

But the single break ultimately proved enough for Garcia.

Both players were solid on serve in the second set, with neither able to force the crucial breakthrough so it went to a tie-break.

Osaka faltered on her serve to slip to 3-2 and Garcia won all of the remaining points to seal the match, leaping for joy.

“I play tennis for this type of match,” she said. “It was my first time at a Slam playing the second match in the evening after so many years on tour so I was excited by it.

“It will be a memory I will remember for many years. So win or lose, I wanted to have fun and experience it to the maximum.”

With the match finishing at around 11.30pm, tournament director Craig Tiley said late finishes are inevitable at the tournament, despite the introduction of an extra day in 2024 to help with fixture congestion.

The year’s first Grand Slam is notorious for its late finishes and in 2008 a match between Lleyton Hewitt and Marcos Baghdatis famously concluded at 4.33am.

The final match of the first day of the 15-day Australian Open on Jan 14 started at 11.41am after Novak Djokovic had taken four hours to win his first-round match against qualifier Dino Prizmic.

“We finished at 12.35am and we have taken the edge off having the possibility of late finishes,” Tiley told Australia’s Channel Nine on Jan 15.

“Nobody could predict that Novak would have gone over four hours to play a qualifier. No one would have predicted that putting a schedule on.

“It’s going to happen and it will happen again, it could happen tonight or tomorrow night.”

The WTA and ATP Tours made a joint announcement in January limiting the number of matches that can be scheduled on a court in an evening session and banning contests beginning after 11pm in the interests of player welfare.

The four Grand Slams are not, however, bound by the rules of the tours.

While Tennis Australia said the addition of the extra day was made with player welfare in mind, former world No. 1 John McEnroe described it as a “money grab”.

Players, including Djokovic, backed the extension of the tournament if it resulted in fewer late finishes.

But he wasn’t a fan of a new rule which allows fans to move in and out of the stadium during games rather than until the change of ends previously.

He told some fans who were being noisy as they moved around to “shut the f*** up” during his first-round match. He later admitted he didn’t know about the rule change.

Said Djokovic: “We lost quite a bit of time when they were letting people in to come to their seats, even though it was not a changeover. My opponent would wait for them to sit down... I don’t know if it’s really the best rule.”

Earlier on Jan 15, Coco Gauff denied that she was upset about a United States Tennis Association (USTA) social media post which depicted her and some of her fellow United States players as characters from a cartoon but said the image made them look “awful”.

The USTA wished its seeded players well at the Australian Open by having them drawn in the style of the late 1990s Nickelodeon cartoon “The Wild Thornberrys”.

“Worst thing I’ve ever seen,” Gauff said on Sunday in an Instagram post.

“Like a caricature artist decided to make (us) all look like hideous looking people. The art style is cool for a cartoon show but not for a hype post. Foul.”

The USTA post was later deleted.

Speaking after her 6-3, 6-0 first-round victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, however, Gauff said she was not being serious and that her comments were the result of her being bored in her hotel room.

“I was like, no, I wasn’t mad. We looked awful,” the world No. 4 said. “I just don’t know if I want myself drawn as that art style.”

Marketa Vondrousova, however, was definitely upset after suffering an early exit.

The world No. 7 was the first unseeded player to win the women’s title at Wimbledon in 2023 but found the shoe on the other foot on Jan 15 as she succumbed to a 6-1, 6-2 upset loss at the hands of qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

“I didn’t practise much before the tournament because I was injured,” said the Czech, who pulled out of a warm-up event with a hip issue. AFP, REUTERS