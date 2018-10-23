Naomi Osaka

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.

A I would say Usain Bolt.

Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.

A I like to watch basketball but I haven't been watching recently so I'm not sure if that counts.

Q Last movie that you made you cry.

A I don't want to be a wimp though! Lion?

Q One memory of Singapore you'll keep with you.

A Definitely just this whole experience. I can't really separate it into parts, but I'm very happy that I'm here.

Q One thing in tennis you would change.

A Anything? Ooh, I would put like very loud music. I know they do that sometimes, but like very, very loud music during changeovers, and signs that say , "Pump it up!" or something like that.

Q Do you think there should be on-court coaching for Grand Slams?

A I feel that Grand Slams are special in a way that you don't have coaching. And I don't know, the players always have to think for themselves. I think it's kind of cool that Grand Slams are different from every other event. So, I don't really think so.

Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked you.

A Someone had a sign and it said, "Please put your phone number" on the sign. I thought that was funny.

Q Biggest change in tennis in last five years.

A I don't know. I just started, I literally am so new. I just came here five years ago so I wouldn't know.

Q We know you picked Michael B Jordan as your celebrity crush on the Ellen Show. Any updates on that?

A My thing is, okay, I just named him because he is good-looking. I didn't know what a crush was. So now everyone in the world thinks that I'm super in love with him but I'm not. I just thought he is good-looking. Now it is the most embarrassing thing in the world.

(Would you like to clarify your position now?) Yes, my position is I think he is good-looking, but it would be cool if he was like my older brother. Ew, that's gross if I think my older brother is good-looking. Erm, okay, it would be cool if we could be friends.

Q One place you would recommend people visit in your home country.

A In Tokyo, definitely Harajuku.

David Lee