Nadal's tribute to Acapulco, his first big title

ACAPULCO • Rafael Nadal has 19 Grand Slams trophies and one has to go back to the 2005 Mexico Open to trace the launch pad for his success.

The Spaniard had previously won two smaller ATP Tour events but, in February that year, he sealed the biggest tournament of his burgeoning career.

He has not looked back since, claiming his maiden Slam at the French Open three months later.

But, after defeating unseeded American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Mexico Open on Saturday night, he acknowledged the role the event has played in shaping his career.

"I couldn't be happier. I played a great event from the beginning to the end," he said. "Acapulco was the first big title that I won in my career, so to be able to stay here after 15 years is amazing.

"I can't thank enough the people who make me feel at home every single time."

The world No. 2, playing in his first tournament since losing in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, did not drop a set all week en route to his first Tour title of the year and improved to 19-2 in the Pacific beach resort city.

In their first career meeting, Nadal had little trouble figuring out Fritz's game, making just eight unforced errors as he tasted his third victory in Acapulco.

He last won here in 2013, which came on clay before the surface was changed to hard court in 2014. So the French and US Open champion was thrilled with the triumph, claiming that it had given him confidence.

On his 85th Tour title, the 33-year-old said: "After not competing since Australia, it's an important week for me and an important moment.

"I played solid, with the right intensity and the right passion, and my forehand worked well.

"This title doesn't mean that I will have a great season. It means another good start of the season for me.

"At the end of the day, I'm still competing for these feelings that I am having right now. Regardless of the result, I am always happy after playing here. Now imagine how I am after getting the title."

In the women's final, seventh seed Heather Watson of Britain captured her first WTA title in three years after grinding out a 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 win over Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a 2hr 46min marathon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE