Nadal's foot in the London spotlight

LONDON • When Wimbledon rolls out the lush green carpet to welcome Rafael Nadal today, it will be the Spaniard's foot, rather than his formidable forehand, that will be scrutinised to the nth degree.

Until a few days ago, very few people had even heard of "radio frequency ablation treatment" - a procedure which uses heat on the nerve to quell long-term pain.

But it is thanks to that procedure, which the 36-year-old had earlier this month to treat a degenerative condition that affects the bones in his feet, that he is able to turn up at the All England Club ready to target Grand Slam title No. 23.

When Nadal rocked up at the Australian Open in January, he had not won a Major for 15 months, was out of action for five months due to his chronic foot pain and he also admitted he had considered retirement.

Even in his wildest dreams, it is unlikely that the Spaniard could have imagined the sequence of events that would unfold over the following six months.

Despite being troubled on a daily basis by the intense pain and discomfort in his feet, his super-human body somehow managed to carry him through 50 sets at the Australian and French Opens to take his Slam haul to a men's record 22 - including an eye-popping 14 titles at Roland Garros.

"In general, it's just unbelievable what Rafa has achieved," said Nadal's great rival Roger Federer, the holder of 20 Majors.

"The record of Pete Sampras, which I beat, was 14 Grand Slam titles. Now Rafa won the French Open 14 times. That's unbelievable. He keeps raising the bar."

Thanks to that unexpected run of success, Nadal arrives at Wimbledon halfway through a calendar-year Grand Slam - a position he has never been in before.

While the sporting world will be willing him to win the third leg of the calendar Slam - a feat that was last achieved in 1969 by Rod Laver - the modest Mallorcan crusader is not driven by records or numbers.

"It's not about being the best of the history. It's not about the records," said the 2008 and 2010 Wimbledon champion, who will take on Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo tomorrow.

"It's about... I like what I do. I like to play tennis. And I like the competition. What drives me to keep going is the passion for the game, to live moments that stay inside me forever... and play in front of the best crowds in the world."

During the French Open, there was a lingering fear that every match Nadal played could be his last, with age no longer on his side and the medical interventions getting more and more frequent.

A lot of things about his Wimbledon prospects remain uncertain. Will he last the distance on the slick surface that has been the most punishing for his body? Will he face great rival Novak Djokovic in the July 10 final? They possibly could, as Djokovic is top seed, Nadal second, and the draw on Friday kept them apart until the end.

Will he be able to leave Wimbledon with his hopes of completing the calendar Slam still intact?

If anyone can answer those questions, it is perhaps none other than Djokovic, who is bidding to extend his domination at this Slam.

The Serb finished one match short of accomplishing the calendar Slam last season when he lost to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

When he won Wimbledon for the sixth time and the third in a row last year, it was his 20th Major title - putting him in a tie with Federer and Nadal in the race for the most Slam titles among men.

But the 35-year-old has not won a Major since while Nadal has added two more this campaign.

Djokovic's fans argue that at Melbourne Park, Nadal did not have to beat the Serb who was not allowed to defend his Australian Open title due to his unvaccinated status.

They will be glad that Nadal's foot problem means Djokovic is the favourite at Wimbledon, where he is unbeaten for 21 matches and will face South Korean Kwon Soon-woo today.

"Novak might probably be the man to beat because he's been doing very well," said Eurosport pundit Alex Corretja. "He's been winning there. He's the defending champion, and it's going to be super difficult to beat him."

Others to watch

MATTEO BERRETTINI

Age 26

World ranking 11

Grand Slam titles 0

Best Wimbledon result Runner-up, 2021

The Italian will fancy his chances, having won titles on grass at Stuttgart and Queen's in the lead-up. The big-serving Berrettini has won 20 of his last 21 matches on this surface, with his only loss coming in the Wimbledon final last year against Djokovic.

HUBERT HURKACZ

Age 25

World ranking 10

Grand Slam titles 0

Best Wimbledon result Semi-finals, 2021

The Pole is among the contenders after crushing world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to win the Halle tournament. Hurkacz reached the semi-finals last year after beating Roger Federer in straight sets, winning the third 6-0. While the Swiss great was not fully fit, that bagel was his first at Wimbledon.

MARIN CILIC

Age 33

World ranking 17

Grand Slam titles 1

Best Wimbledon result Runner-up, 2017

Unlike Berrettini and Hurkacz, Cilic heads to Wimbledon with the experience of winning a Grand Slam and, although his US Open triumph came in 2014, the Croat showed he can never be discounted by reaching the French Open semi-finals this month. His best run at Wimbledon took him to the 2017 final, where he ran into an inspired Federer.

