Nadal's crazy fightback

LONDON • The ATP Finals remains the sole prize that is missing from Rafael Nadal's trophy-laden career and yesterday, he kept alive his hopes of completing a sweep of every major medal.

The world No. 1 beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to improve his record to three wins in as many meetings.

He, however, had to do it the hard way - falling 4-0 and then 5-1 behind in the third set before fighting back to trail 5-4 but the Russian squandered a match point.

Medvedev, ranked fourth, eventually failed to avenge his US Open final defeat by the Spaniard for his second loss in the event.

When the top-eight tennis players hauled themselves to London earlier this week in different states of expectation after a draining campaign, two of them also knew they had to ignore the creaking of tired bones to settle a private score.

In today's final round-robin match, Roger Federer gets his shot at redemption against Novak Djokovic, whom he could not beat in the Wimbledon final in July, the longest in the Grand Slam's history, despite holding two match points and the partisan crowd.

However, the Swiss will be encouraged that he won more quickly and convincingly in two sets against Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday night than the Serb did in losing an epic dogfight against Austrian Dominic Thiem in the later match.

This time it was Djokovic who blew two match points, as the world No. 5 held his nerve to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), striking 51 winners in 2hr 47min.

Of his fourth victory in their past five meetings to book his place in the semi-finals, Thiem said: "This was a very special match, an amazing atmosphere against a legend of our game.

"I was in the zone from the first point, but I was playing the best returner in the game. I had a bit of luck here and there. It's a match I'll never forget."

The world No. 3 and 2, meanwhile, will meet for the 49th time in the 10th ATP Finals to be held in London before a move to Turin in 2021.

Federer, 38, has won the title six times, but not since he beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011, remarkably. Djokovic, younger by six years, has five wins here, three of them in finals against today's opponent.

Both are also ready to put it all on the line.

Asked if the memory of his Wimbledon loss to Djokovic was still bitter, Federer said: "We'll find out, but it's all flushed away from my side. We both can take away some confidence.

"Actually, it's good for me to play him again, and maybe that all helps to get a chance to get him back or whatever it is. Personally excited to play Novak on Thursday."

Djokovic was more succinct, saying: "We go head to head with Roger. Winner goes to semis. Loser doesn't qualify. As simple as that."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN

