Nadal's comeback could be in Abu Dhabi

PARIS • Rafael Nadal is aiming to return from injury at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next month before playing another tournament in his build-up to the Australian Open in January, the world No. 5 said.

The Spaniard has struggled with various injuries this year, pulling out of both Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, and last competed in August at the Citi Open in Washington.

He announced ahead of the US Open in August that his foot injury would rule him out for the rest of the year but said on Monday he might make his comeback at the Dec 16-18 Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event.

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and a tournament before playing the Australian Open. It is my goal and we are working hard to make it that way," Nadal, who will also miss the season-ending ATP Finals later this month, said at a sponsor event in Paris.

"I don't know exactly when I'll be back, but I can say that my goal is to try to come back to Abu Dhabi in December, and then, of course, for the start of the new season in January.

"The injury in my foot still needs to get a little better, but I'm already training almost an hour and a half a day so that's positive."

Nadal will be bidding for a men's record 21st Major title at the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on Jan 17.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has said no unvaccinated players would be permitted to play despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling local media they could compete but only after undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

However, governing body Tennis Australia has yet to make an official announcement on whether there will be a vaccine mandate for overseas tennis players flying into Melbourne for the hard-court tournament.

