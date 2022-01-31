Nadal wins record 21st Slam after epic Melbourne final

MELBOURNE • Spectators at the Rod Laver Arena yesterday witnessed history - and a titanic battle - as Rafael Nadal roared back from two sets down in the Australian Open final to win a five-set duel with Daniil Medvedev.

The Spanish ace defeated the second-ranked Russian 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a marathon 5hr 24min match to claim a record 21st Slam men's title.

The 35-year-old now tops rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time list of men's Major winners with 21: Australian Open (two), French Open (13), Wimbledon (two) and US Open (four).

"This has been one of the most emotional matches of my tennis career," Nadal said. "It's just amazing... The huge support I have received in the three weeks here is going to stay in my heart for the rest of my life."