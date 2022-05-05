Nadal shakes off rustiness with battling win in Madrid

MADRID • Rafael Nadal had to take six weeks off to recover from a cracked rib suffered during his run to the Indian Wells final in March.

But in his first appearance on a tennis court since suffering the injury, the record 21-time Grand Slam winner moved effortlessly as he eased past Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) yesterday at the Madrid Masters.

In the other last-32 men's singles matches yesterday, German second seed Alexander Zverev prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against former US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia, while there was an upset as Norwegian Casper Ruud, the fifth seed, was beaten 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic.

Olympic gold medallist Zverev, who will play either American Sebastian Korda or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the next round, said: "I thought I played very well. I just lost focus in the first set. But I am happy with the win and I am happy to be through. Marin is a difficult opponent, especially with the altitude here, so I am happy."

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic began his quest for a fourth Madrid Masters title with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils on Tuesday, improving his unbeaten record to 18-0 against the Frenchman.

Monfils now has the worst record against a single opponent in the Open era, while Serbia's 20-time Major winner was delighted with his "best performance of the year".

Djokovic, who is hoping to build momentum ahead of his French Open title defence after a stop-start season owing to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, will next take on three-time Slam champion Andy Murray, who edged past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. It is their first meeting in more than five years.

In the women's draw, Ons Jabeur marched into the semi-finals yesterday, with a crushing 6-3, 6-2 win over former world No. 1 Simona Halep. The world No. 10 reversed her result against the Romanian from Dubai three months ago, sweeping her aside in 67 minutes.

The first Arab tennis player to crack the top 10, the Tunisian is through to the second WTA 1000 semi-final of her career. She will play Ekaterina Alexandrova today after the Russian beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ATP MADRID MASTERS

Day 4: Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 6pm