Nadal seeks more Slams as Federer chases comeback

MALLORCA • With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - the other two members of tennis' "Big Three" - still active, Rafael Nadal believes he will have to secure more than 21 Grand Slam titles to finish his career with more Majors than his close rivals.

The trio were locked on 20 Majors each but last Sunday, the Spaniard broke out of the three-way tie after clinching his second Australian Open.

After an injury-hit 2021 that saw the 35-year-old give Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and US Open a miss and led him to cut short his season early in August, victory at Melbourne Park has given Nadal a massive lift.

"This (the win) has given me a huge boost of confidence to move forward. I have been able to enjoy the highest level of sport again, something that was very difficult to imagine a few weeks ago," said the world No. 5 yesterday at his tennis academy in Mallorca.

Nadal also revealed his desire to retain sole ownership of the record for the most number of men's singles Majors, but tipped Djokovic, 34, and the 40-year-old Federer to push him all the way.

"I have no idea what number of Grand Slams I will have," he added.

"I want to be the one with the most Majors out of the three of us, I would love that, but I'm not obsessed, absolutely not.

"Whatever comes is welcome and I don't think 21 is enough to be honest. But you never know what will happen in the future."

World No. 1 Djokovic did not feature at the Australian Open after being deported because of his unvaccinated status, while Federer was ruled out following a third knee operation last year.

In an interview with one of his sponsors, investment bank Credit Suisse, Federer said on Wednesday he would have a better idea of his comeback in April or May.

"A very interesting and important next sort of months ahead of me," the 20-time Major champion, whose last match was at Wimbledon in early July, added.

"Until now, I wasn't really allowed to run yet and do the heavy workload with jumps... so I hope that's all going to start in a couple of weeks and then we'll see how the body will react to that."

Despite the uncertainty around his future, the Swiss said he still had the hunger to succeed.

"This question is better answered maybe by April, May... of course the drive is there, I'm really motivated to do my work when I'm allowed to do... it's still good times even though it's a little bit slow."

It was also announced yesterday that Federer and Nadal are set to be part of Team Europe for September's Rod Laver Cup in London. Inspired by golf's Ryder Cup, it pits six of Europe's best players against six players from Team World.

Djokovic's future also remains murky, not because of his fitness, but because of his continued refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine, thus impacting his plans for cross-border travel.

Since returning home to Serbia last month, the reigning Wimbledon and French Open champion has kept a relatively low profile, making just a handful of public appearances, although he met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade yesterday.

The fallout over his deportation has continued to rumble on, however, with the Serbian authorities on Wednesday insisting that the Covid-19 tests that he submitted were legitimate.

A string of media reports, including the BBC, have questioned the authenticity of the documents presented by Djokovic but Serbia's prosecutor's office said there was no evidence suggesting the tests had been manipulated.

"It was established that Novak Djokovic was tested multiple times... the test results from Dec 16 and Dec 22 were valid," a statement read.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS