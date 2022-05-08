Nadal says Madrid Open exit no disaster

MADRID • Rafael Nadal said there were positives to take from the Madrid Open, despite falling to a quarter-final defeat by Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz on Friday in his first tournament back following a stress fracture in the rib.

Australian Open champion Nadal, who picked up the injury at Indian Wells in March, lost 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to compatriot Alcaraz, ending his quest for a sixth title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

"The reading of the tournament is I have played three matches and that I came here with hardly any preparation... I said it before, coming here it was going to be a tough week," the 21-time Grand Slam champion said.

"But it has not been a disaster in any case. I think that I have competed with the correct attitude.

"I have played two, two-and-a-half hours, nearly three... this is a positive outcome.

"From here onwards, I'm just looking forward with optimism and I'm happy and excited. You have to believe.

"Honestly, my only dream is be in Paris (for the French Open) healthy enough and physically good enough to compete at the highest level possible."

The 35-year-old overcame Miomir Kecmanovic and David Goffin in his opening two matches before coming up short against an inspired Alcaraz.

Nadal added that he would have ideally preferred to return to action at the Estoril Open in Portugal last week because of the high altitude in the Spanish capital.