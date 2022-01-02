Nadal ready for Melbourne

MELBOURNE • Rafael Nadal has confirmed his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title after posting a picture of himself at Melbourne Park on social media, allaying fears that he could miss the Jan 17-30 Australian Open.

The Spaniard caught Covid-19 while playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last month and then said he would make a decision on tournaments depending on his "evolution" over the weeks ahead.

"Don't tell anyone... here I am," Nadal, who is tied on a men's record 20 Grand Slam titles with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, said in a Twitter post, showing him standing on the Rod Laver Arena court on Friday.

The former world No. 1 made his first on-court appearance in four months in Abu Dhabi after recovering from a long-term foot problem.

The positive Covid-19 test had cast further doubt on whether the 35-year-old would play at Melbourne Park, where he has won once and been runner-up four times, but his preparations appear to be on track.

His arrival will be a boost for the organisers of the Australian Open, which has been ravaged by injuries.

Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu are all absent.

Nadal will be expected to take his tune-up to the next level by returning to action for the first time since August at the ATP 250 event in Melbourne from Tuesday.

He chose not to feature for Spain at the ATP Cup in Sydney. But his countrymen did not miss his presence as Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta won their respective matches over Chileans Cristian Garin and Alejandro Tabilo in yesterday's opener to go top of Group A ahead of Serbia. Argentina also beat Georgia 3-0 to head Group D ahead of Poland.

While Nadal ended the speculation surrounding his participation, the local media in Australia reported that Venus Williams has joined her younger sister in skipping the hard-court Grand Slam.

The seven-time Major winner would have required a wild card into the main draw but has decided against travelling for the first Slam of the year, according to News Corp.

There is still much uncertainty over whether world No. 1 Djokovic will play at the Australian Open, where the 34-year-old has won a record nine titles, including the last three. Speculation over his participation remains fervent after he chose not to represent Serbia at the ATP Cup.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu yesterday pulled out of the upcoming WTA 250 tournament in Melbourne but she is still set to participate at the Australian Open.

The Briton could not take part in Abu Dhabi, where a later cluster of cases emerged, after testing positive upon arriving in the United Arab Emirates.

"The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation," the 19-year-old tweeted yesterday.

The world No. 19 is scheduled to compete in the Sydney Tennis Classic, starting on Jan 10, before making her debut at the Australian Open.

REUTERS