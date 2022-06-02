Nadal reaches semis in Paris but unsure of future

PARIS • Knowing this French Open could be his last, Rafael Nadal had already turned his thoughts to his semi-final match just minutes after beating Novak Djokovic in an epic quarter-final on Tuesday.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion is chasing a record-extending 22nd men's Grand Slam title.

But time might be running out for the Spaniard, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the clay-court Major in doubt.

"I don't know what can happen. I think I'm gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's gonna happen after here," Nadal said, after his 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) victory against world No. 1 Djokovic.

The 35-year-old said the presence of his personal doctor to "do things that help" made sure he could play in Paris, although he is unsure of what will come next.

"I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it's becoming super difficult for me, no. So that's it," the world No. 5 added.

Until then, Nadal is already focusing on his next challenge - a semi-final on his 36th birthday tomorrow against German third seed Alexander Zverev, who beat his young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (9-7).

"In the end it has been a very emotional night for me. I am still playing for nights like today. But it is just a quarter-final match," he said. "So I just gave myself a chance to be back on court in two days, playing another semi-final here at Roland Garros means a lot to me."

Djokovic hailed Nadal as a "great champion" and added he was "not surprised" by his rival's recovery from a debilitating injury.

"He was the better player in the important moments," said the Serb. "He showed why he's a great champion. Staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did. Congrats to him and his team. No doubt he deserved it."

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Alcaraz, a rising star in men's tennis, said he has the "confidence" to win a Grand Slam tournament soon despite his defeat by Zverev.

The Spaniard, who has won a tour-high four titles this season, including two Masters 1000 trophies, was beaten for just the second time on clay this campaign and had been hoping to become the first teenage winner of a men's Slam since Nadal in Paris in 2005.

"I have to take the lesson. I mean, I have to improve to the next Grand Slam or next matches," said world No. 6 Alcaraz.

"But I would say I'm not far away. Just take the lesson in these kind of matches. I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or pass through to the semi-final next time."

