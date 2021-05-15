Nadal pleased after 'solid' win

ROME • Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal was happy with a "very solid match" after he beat his Madrid Masters slayer Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Italian Open semi-finals yesterday.

Nadal, the second seed in Rome, had lost to Zverev in the Madrid quarter-finals last week but finally ended his three-match losing streak against the German in the Foro Italico.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov in a marathon 3hr 27min last-16 battle in which he needed to save two match points.

But the Spaniard managed to shake that off yesterday and powered to 4-0 lead before sixth seed Zverev held serve with the 20-time Grand Slam winner saving break point to take the first set.

The 24-year-old rallied in the second set but Nadal saved eight break points to seal victory on his first match point after two hours.

"I am happy. I played a very solid match with not many mistakes, playing the way that I have to," the world No. 3 said. "It was an important victory for me against a great player.

"In Madrid, he was able to create a lot of damage with his serve and then with the first shot.

"Here, the situation is a little bit different, conditions are different.

"(These are) a little bit more normal conditions on the clay, so I was able to control a little bit more the game than in Madrid."

Nadal, aiming for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title, plays American Reilly Opelka today for a place in the final for an 11th time as he warms up for the French Open starting on May 30.

"It's a big challenge against a player who's playing well and has almost an unreturnable serve," he said of Opelka, who has not dropped a set and has hit nearly 80 aces this week.

"I need to be very focused with my serve and then try to be ready to accept and be on the return. That is what I am looking for."

Nadal is two wins away from equalling world No. 1 Novak Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles.

He is also attempting to win 10 or more titles at a single event for the fourth time, after Roland Garros (13), Barcelona (12) and Monte Carlo (11).

Opelka, ranked 47th, reached his first Masters semi-final with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) win over Argentinian qualifier Federico Delbonis.

He arrived in Rome on a six-match losing streak, but has been on the comeback after a slump in form having suffered from Covid-19 earlier this year.

"I'm surprised, clay's not really my thing, not an American thing, it's probably just a fluke," he said. "I've served well especially at big moments, that's been key."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ROME MASTERS

S-finals: StarHub Ch211, 7pm & 11pm

ITALIAN OPEN

S-finals: Ch201, 5pm & 9pm