Nadal makes you suffer: Tsitsipas

TORONTO • He had beaten four top-10 opponents in a row en route to the Toronto Masters final, but birthday boy Stefanos Tsitsipas could not conjure another giant-killing act against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Spaniard overcame a second-set fightback from the Greek youngster to claim a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) victory in just under 1hr 45min. The win gave Nadal a record-extending 33rd trophy at the elite Masters level as well as his 80th title.

With five titles this season, he has clinched the first spot in the year-end ATP Finals in London.

Earlier, a vocal crowd of flag-waving Greek fans had sung Happy Birthday to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, who paid tribute to Nadal.

"It's been an amazing week for me," he said. "This trophy means a lot after playing my first Masters 1000 final.

"Rafa is amazing, he never cracks. He will always grab you like a bulldog and he will always make you suffer on the court.

"He was (once) normal like all of us, and he managed to become this beast, this monster that he is today. That's how you feel when you play against him."

Nadal reflected on a successful campaign, saying: "I feel I've improved in every match, it's important to win even if you're not at your best. It's been almost 10 years (2010) since I last played in Toronto. This trophy means a lot."

However, he later confirmed that he will withdraw from this week's ATP Cincinnati Masters event as he prepares for the US Open later this month.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal said.

"No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now."

The withdrawal leaves Roger Federer as the tournament's highest seed in second.

The Swiss did not play Toronto in order to conserve his fitness, an example being followed by his rival and good friend Nadal, who will be replaced in the draw by a lucky loser.

Meanwhile, women's world No. 1 Simona Halep held her nerve in a roller-coaster duel with Sloane Stephens on Sunday to win the WTA Canadian crown for the second time.

In a gruelling 2hr 41min battle, French Open champion Halep prevailed 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4 over Stephens in a repeat of the duo's meeting in the French Open final at Roland Garros earlier this year.

The victory was Halep's 18th career title and her second in Montreal following her success in 2016.

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to talk again at this ceremony as a winner," said the 26-year-old.

"I feel like I reached my best level of tennis, even if I had a long break before this tournament and I felt dead after the first day."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE