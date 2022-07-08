Nadal in race to be fit for semi-final

LONDON • Rafael Nadal turned up for practice yesterday even though he had said he was unsure if he would be fit for his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios today.

The Spaniard suffered a "7mm" tear to his abdomen during his 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, but sports daily Marca reported that he intends to play in the last four.

Nadal, who is chasing a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title and a calendar Grand Slam, was pushed all the way by his American opponent in a gruelling contest lasting four hours and 21 minutes.

The 36-year-old, who was given painkillers during a medical time-out, said afterwards he could not give a clear answer if he would be playing because if "another thing happens, I will be a liar".

Nadal's father and sister were seen gesticulating for him to quit the match, but the world No. 4's fighting spirit has long been his trademark and he admitted he "hated" the idea of retiring against an opponent.

"I fought," he said. "Proud about the fighting spirit and the way that I managed to be competitive under those conditions."

Nadal confirmed he would first have a scan and there seemed to be positive news as his movement did not seem to be hampered during yesterday's practice. He will want his body to stand up to the pressure because a focused Kyrgios, ranked 40th in the world, is a major threat.

He leads 6-3 in their head-to-head meetings but the Australian famously beat him here in 2014.

On the temperamental Kyrgios, Nadal said: "Nick is a great player in all the surfaces but especially here on grass. He's having a great grass-court season. It's going to be a big challenge. I need to be at my 100 per cent to keep having chances, and that's what I'm going to try to do."

The Australian and French Open champion has won their past three meetings, but his unseeded opponent is one of the most unorthodox players on the ATP Tour.

Apart from his fiery victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, Kyrgios has managed to keep his emotions in check.

His inability to keep a cool head has often led to his downfall in matches, but the 27-year-old has shown a different side to him at the All England Club, despite facing an assault charge in Australia following an altercation with a former girlfriend.

Kyrgios has promised to address the case after Wimbledon. For now, he is concerned only with what could be the "most-watched (match) of all time".

On Nadal, he said: "We've had some absolute battles on that Centre Court. He's won one against me (in 2019) and I've won one against him... I feel like we respect the hell out of each other, though. I feel like that would be a mouth-watering kind of encounter for everyone around the world."

In the other semi-final today, British ninth seed Cameron Norrie has vowed to "take it" to defending champion Novak Djokovic and will be banking on home support.

The Serb, though, is ready, saying: "For him, not much to lose. Every victory from now onwards is a big deal for him. But... I will do my homework and get ready."

WIMBLEDON

